Chronic illnesses and how to prevent them

In today’s world, there are many chronic diseases. These diseases are the ones which are persistent for more than three months and whose effects are long-lasting. Some of these diseases are often caused by genes, gender, and age. Most of the diseases occur in old age people. This makes one wonder what to do to prevent the occurrence of such diseases. The following are chronic illnesses that you should be aware of.

Diabetes

This illness occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the body does not produce enough insulin to be utilized in the body. Insulin helps in controlling the energy available for the body to use. The body’s resistance or low production makes one get high blood sugar. As a result, many other organs like the kidney and heart are affected.

For one to ensure they do not get it, one should eat a healthy diet which will involve monitoring their carbohydrates intake. Exercising for at least thirty minutes a week is also part of controlling diabetes and so is losing weight to have a healthy weight.

Hypertension

This disease has to do with how the heart pumps blood and how the arteries resist the flow of blood. If one has narrow arteries and the heart pumps too much blood, they get high blood pressure since more pressure is needed to push the blood through the narrow arteries. Having hypertension for long may cause a stroke or heart attacks.

For one to keep hypertension at bay, they should ensure that they maintain a healthy weight. The stress levels also need to be regulated since one tends to be stressed once in a while. Limiting salt consumption is also a way of keeping hypertension at bay. The importance of exercising cannot be stressed enough. One should also have their blood pressure checked regularly so that its onset can be detected early making it easy to prevent it.

Arthritis

This is inflammation of joints which cause a lot of pain and stiffness. It is more common in women than men. To help avoid arthritis, one should exercise at least five times in a week to help decrease the pain. The exercises should involve those which help in stretching the joints. Maintaining a healthy weight is also necessary so that one relieves the pressure on the joints. Avoid smoking as well as being careful not to injure your joints.

High cholesterol

This is a condition in which one has excess bad lipids in the body. This makes their arteries be clogged leading to various heart diseases. Making lifestyle changes is essential in managing high cholesterol. One should avoid smoking and excess alcohol consumption. They should also try to be active daily and proper weight management. Ensure that the diet has less of trans fats or saturated fats.

Depression

Depression has now become common even in young people. It causes feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and pessimism. To help with depression, one should ensure they control their stress levels and eat healthy diets. They should also do routine exercises which will enhance release of endorphins which boost self-confidence.