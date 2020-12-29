Fruits for People With Erectile Dysfunction

Did you know that fruit can play an essential role in sexual health? If you are one of the countless men around the world who have erectile dysfunction, then you may be wondering how diet can affect your erections. The simple reality is that diet plays an essential role in sexual health and erectile dysfunction. And any great diet should include lots of fruit. The fruit is also a significant source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and is often an excellent fiber source. To know more about erectile dysfunction, click here: https://www.resolutionsante.com/3050/sante-sexuelle-5-conseils-et-astuces-pour-garder-une-bonne-erection/.

Watermelon

The main reason for this is that watermelon is unusually high in an amino acid known as citrulline. This phytonutrient can help relax and open up blood vessels, which allows blood flow to the penis. Our bodies use citrulline to make another amino acid, arginine, and it can be a precursor to nitric oxide and nitric oxide, which helps blood vessels dilate.

Pomegranate

These fruits are full of antioxidants that can protect bad LDL cholesterol from oxidation. Also, like aspirin, pomegranate juice helps prevent platelet buildup and the formation of unwanted parasites. Studies have shown that long-term intake of pomegranate juice can help with erectile dysfunction.

Papaya

Papayas are also an excellent vitamin C source and a significant vitamin E and vitamin A, three powerful antioxidants. When cholesterol is oxidized, it can stay and grow on the walls of blood vessels. Papaya can also be an excellent source of fiber, which has been shown to reduce high cholesterol.

Avocados

Avocados have been called an aphrodisiac. Several studies have shown that a diet high in avocados can lead to significant reductions in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol increases, which are beneficial to health. Avocados are an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure. Avocados also contain large amounts of folic acid, which helps metabolize protein, giving you extra energy.