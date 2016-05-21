Type 2 diabetes is related to serious health problems. This disease is usually caused by high blood pressure and is a big risk factor for heart disease. The best way to help yourself is to diagnose it early before it starts developing. Many people are suffering from type 2 diabetes but are unaware of it. This is mainly because they do not know the early warning signs of type 2 diabetes. So watch out for these signs and talk to your doctor about how you can stop the disease from developing to the next stage

Early signs of type 2 diabetes

Frequent urination

Type 2 diabetes develops where the glucose level in blood is higher than normal. This forces the kidney to flush the excess glucose from the blood to the urine. This leads to the production of more urine thus forcing you to urinate frequently. So if you are visiting the bathroom more frequently than before, both during the day and at night, it may be a warning sign of type 2 diabetes.

Increased thirst and dry mouth

High glucose level in blood results into production of more urine, which forces you to urinate frequently. With frequent urination, you lose a lot of water, and so you become dehydrated. As a result, you start feeling thirsty and also develop a dry mouth. So if you notice that your mouth has started becoming very dry, and you feel thirsty most of the time, these could be early signs of type 2 diabetes.

Incomprehensible weight loss

Type 2 diabetes prevents your cells from getting adequate glucose. In addition, frequent urination causes significant loss of water and calories from the body. All these can result in weight loss. Therefore if you start losing weight without any reasonable explanation, it may be a sign of type 2 diabetes.

Increased hunger

Type 2 diabetes causes a condition called insulin resistance. This means that the body is unable to use insulin as needed in helping glucose to be absorbed into cells. As a result, the pancreas starts producing more insulin, which exceeds the normal levels. These high insulin levels will stimulate the brain and make you feel hungry.

Numbness and foot pain

Prolonged high sugars in the blood can cause damage to nerves. This causes numbness or pain in extremities. These signs are dominant in people with diabetes, but they are also common among people with prediabetes. Therefore if you feel numbness in your feet, whether with pain or not, talk to your doctor to find out if it is type 2 diabetes.